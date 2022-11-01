 Twitter bans over 54 thousand accounts in India for promoting sexual content, terror : The Tribune India

Twitter bans over 54 thousand accounts in India for promoting sexual content, terror

Under the new IT Rules, 2021, big digital and social media platforms have to publish monthly compliance reports

Twitter bans over 54 thousand accounts in India for promoting sexual content, terror

Photo for representation only.



New Delhi, November 1

Twitter banned 52,141 accounts in India for promoting child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and allied content between August 26 and September 25.

The micro-blogging platform, now owned by Elon Musk, also took down 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 157 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and took action on 129 of those URLs.

"In addition, we processed 43 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent," said Twitter.

"We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. All accounts remain suspended. We also received 12 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Last month, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had said the replies received from Twitter in the child pornography complaints were incomplete and the Commission was not satisfied with them.

Maliwal had on September 20 summoned Twitter India policy head and Delhi police over tweets depicting child pornography and rape videos of women and children on the micro-blogging platform.

The company said it "does not tolerate any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation -- whether in direct messages or elsewhere throughout the service."

Musk has also expressed grave concerns over reports about the presence of tweets soliciting child pornography on Twitter.

Under the new IT Rules, 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than five million users have to publish monthly compliance reports. IANS

#Elon Musk #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

2
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

4
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

6
Punjab

No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Nation

Morbi bridge tragedy: Politics begins; old videos come to haunt PM Modi, BJP hints at conspiracy

8
Nation

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

9
Diaspora

Indian businessman shot dead in Uganda's Kisoro: Report

10
Haryana Spurious Drugs

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit mishap site; hospital spruced up as Congress, AAP slam move

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Drones being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in ...

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women Judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist’s lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Air quality 'severe' in Delhi as farm fires rage in Punjab

Satyendra Jain and comman Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, says BJP

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Ludhiana: Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Patiala" Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh dengue cases, highest spike in single day in Patiala

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada