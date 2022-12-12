Twitter Blue to be relaunched today after debacle

New York: Twitter is again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. It will let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue and access special features, starting Monday. AP
CBI grills MLC over excise policy ‘scam’
New Delhi: A team of CBI personnel on Sunday questioned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha in Hyderabad and recorded her statement in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case. CBI officials reached the MLC's residence in Hyderabad at 11 am and left the premise at 6.30 pm amid heavy security deployment after about six hours of questioning. TNS
Include intranasal vax in CoWIN portal: Firm
Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal to enable the recipients of the jab to get vaccination certificate. Company sources said Bharat Biotech is currently holding discussions with international “potential partners” who have approached the company for manufacturing and distribution of the intranasal vaccine globally.
