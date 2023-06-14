 Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt : The Tribune India

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress demands answers | Centre denies any raid during farm stir

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 13

A political storm brewed on Tuesday over Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey’s claims regarding the censorship of the microblogging site during the 2020-2021 farmers’ agitation in India, a charge the government and ruling BJP rejected as an “outright lie”.

Dorsey, speaking to YouTube news show Breaking Points, claimed on Monday that the Government of India had threatened Twitter with shutdown and raided its employees over posts critical of the government during the farmers’ agitation.

“And India is a democracy,” Dorsey quipped, with the BJP questioning the timing of his remarks that come on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US on June 22 and parallel to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the country.

The government rebutted Dorsey’s allegations instantly, with Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar mentioning how the platform under Dorsey “was in repeated and continuous violations of the India law”.

“As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with the law from 2020 to 2022. It was only in June 2022 that they finally complied. No one went to jail nor was Twitter shut down. Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law,” Chandrasekhar said, citing a “lot of misinformation and fake reports of genocide on Twitter during the farmers’ agitation”.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur termed the Twitter co-founder’s diatribe an “attempt to cover up his own past black deeds”.

Thakur spoke of how after taking over Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk in December last released Twitter Files, controversial internal communications under Dorsey on how the site handled matters of suspension and banning of accounts.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, accused the ruling party of “taking the lead in embarrassing the country”. Thakur retorted saying that every time India was hailed by global agencies as a bright spot and domestic elections neared, foreign forces became active. “Such elements within the country and abroad will never be able to destabilise the nation being led by a strong Prime Minister,” the minister added in reference to Dorsey and previous “regime change urges” US billionaire George Soros had expressed in India’s context.

Twitter co-Founder’s allegations

  • Indian government threatened Twitter with shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to take down posts & restrict accounts critical of government during farmers’ stir
  • Threats manifested in ways such as “we will shut Twitter down in India” and “will raid employees”, which they did

GoI: got controversial tweets Blocked

  • No one was ever raided nor was Twitter shut down
  • Twitter was in constant violation of Indian laws. IT rules required platforms to reveal first originators of messages. Twitter complied with rules only in June 2022
  • In Feb 2021, Twitter blocked some tweets and handles after authorities found these highly inflammatory
  • Most blocked tweets had used controversial hashtag involving PM to spread fake claims of farmers’ genocide

