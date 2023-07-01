 Twitter loses case against Centre, fined Rs 50 lakh : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Twitter loses case against Centre, fined Rs 50 lakh

Twitter loses case against Centre, fined Rs 50 lakh

K’taka HC dismisses micro-blogging site’s plea challenging govt order to take down unlawful content

Twitter loses case against Centre, fined Rs 50 lakh

Social media giant Twitter suffered a major setback on Friday with the Karnataka High Court dismissing its plea challenging many of the Centre's directives on blocking unlawful content in a move that bolstered India's position that big tech was obligated to comply with national laws. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

Social media giant Twitter suffered a major setback on Friday with the Karnataka High Court dismissing its plea challenging many of the Centre’s directives on blocking unlawful content in a move that bolstered India’s position that big tech was obligated to comply with national laws.

Convinced with govt’s contention

I am convinced with the Centre’s contention that it has powers to block tweets and block accounts. Your client was given notices and it didn’t comply. Justice Krishna S Dixit

The HC also slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the micro-blogging site, close on the heels of Twitter founder and former boss Jack Dorsey accusing India of pressuring the group into taking down unfavourable handles and content.

“I am convinced with the contention of the Centre that they have powers to block tweets and block accounts. Your client was given notices and your client did not comply. Punishment for non-compliance is seven years imprisonment and unlimited fine. That also did not deter your client. You have not given any reason why you delayed compliance for more than a year. Then all of a sudden you comply and approach the court. You are not a farmer but a billion dollar company,” a single-judge Bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit ruled in a 109-page judgment.

Reacting to the judgment, Minister of State for Electronics and Communication Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the HC orders and said all platforms have to be in compliance with Indian law and Twitter under Jack Dorsey repeatedly refused to do so.

“In response to the government notice for non-compliance, Twitter approached the Karnataka High Court and the judgment now settled the debate,” the minister said, highlighting principal outcomes of the high court hearings — dismissal of the petition filed by Twitter challenging the blocking orders issued to it by the Ministry of Electronics under Section 69(A) of the IT Act 2000, and the imposition of cost of Rs 50 lakh on the microblogging platform, citing its conduct.

The minister quoted the judgment, saying the HC refused Twitter’s request to stay the operation of the order.

Dorsey, speaking to a YouTube news show on June 13, had claimed that India had threatened Twitter with shutdown and raided its employees over posts critical of the government during the farmers’ agitation. Chandrasekhar had rejected Dorsey’s claims as an outright lie.

Close on the heels of Dorsey’s accusation

  • The 109-page judgment comes close on the heels of Twitter founder and former boss Jack Dorsey accusing India of pressuring the group into taking down unfavourable handles and content
  • Rajeev Chandrashekhar, MoS, Electronics and Technology, said Twitter was issued several directions under the law, which it did not comply with, and then when it was sent a legal notice, it chose to move court. “This is part of the fiction Dorsey had also put out,” he said

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

6
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

7
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

8
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse