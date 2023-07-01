Twitter loses case against Centre, fined Rs 50 lakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

Social media giant Twitter suffered a major setback on Friday with the Karnataka High Court dismissing its plea challenging many of the Centre’s directives on blocking unlawful content in a move that bolstered India’s position that big tech was obligated to comply with national laws.

Convinced with govt’s contention I am convinced with the Centre’s contention that it has powers to block tweets and block accounts. Your client was given notices and it didn’t comply. Justice Krishna S Dixit

The HC also slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the micro-blogging site, close on the heels of Twitter founder and former boss Jack Dorsey accusing India of pressuring the group into taking down unfavourable handles and content.

“I am convinced with the contention of the Centre that they have powers to block tweets and block accounts. Your client was given notices and your client did not comply. Punishment for non-compliance is seven years imprisonment and unlimited fine. That also did not deter your client. You have not given any reason why you delayed compliance for more than a year. Then all of a sudden you comply and approach the court. You are not a farmer but a billion dollar company,” a single-judge Bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit ruled in a 109-page judgment.

Reacting to the judgment, Minister of State for Electronics and Communication Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the HC orders and said all platforms have to be in compliance with Indian law and Twitter under Jack Dorsey repeatedly refused to do so.

“In response to the government notice for non-compliance, Twitter approached the Karnataka High Court and the judgment now settled the debate,” the minister said, highlighting principal outcomes of the high court hearings — dismissal of the petition filed by Twitter challenging the blocking orders issued to it by the Ministry of Electronics under Section 69(A) of the IT Act 2000, and the imposition of cost of Rs 50 lakh on the microblogging platform, citing its conduct.

The minister quoted the judgment, saying the HC refused Twitter’s request to stay the operation of the order.

Dorsey, speaking to a YouTube news show on June 13, had claimed that India had threatened Twitter with shutdown and raided its employees over posts critical of the government during the farmers’ agitation. Chandrasekhar had rejected Dorsey’s claims as an outright lie.

Close on the heels of Dorsey’s accusation