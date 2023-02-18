Twitter shuts Delhi, Mumbai offices amid layoffs

New Delhi: Amid layoffs and cost-cutting, Twitter has closed offices in Delhi and Mumbai and asked staff to work from home. The number of employees affected could not be immediately ascertained.
