 Two abandoned houses torched in Manipur’s Imphal West district : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Two abandoned houses torched in Manipur’s Imphal West district

Two abandoned houses torched in Manipur’s Imphal West district

Government extends curfew relaxation period by one hour in Imphal East and West districts

Two abandoned houses torched in Manipur’s Imphal West district

A security personnel rides a vehicle on a highway, at Torbung village in Churachandpur district, in Manipur. Reuters file



Imphal, August 2

Two abandoned houses were set on fire by unidentified people in Manipur’s Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in the Langol area and the blaze was doused, he said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident took place during a time gap between the change of guards in the area, he said. Imphal West is a Meitei-majority district from where most tribal residents have left since ethnic rioting began in May.

The houses were being guarded by Army personnel since those were abandoned by the residents and CRPF personnel were to take over the security of the houses, the official said.

The miscreants torched the houses as the Army personnel were moving out and the CRPF personnel were moving in, he said.

A separate press release issued by the Manipur Police Control Room stated that the “situation in the state was still volatile and tense but under control” and that “security forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of the state”.

Meanwhile, Kom Union Manipur president Serto Ahao Kom (45) was hospitalised after being physically assaulted by militants near Chingphei village in Churachandpur district late on Tuesday, officials said.

Serto, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Imphal, told reporters that militants accused him of having links with Meitei bodies such as Arambai Tengol, Meitei Leepun and COCOMI.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has extended the curfew relaxation period by one hour in Imphal East and West districts in view of improvement in the law and order situation, an official statement said.

The curfew relaxation period in the twin Imphal districts was now from 5 am to 8 pm.

Separate orders issued by the office of the district magistrates of the two districts said that “there is a considerable improvement in law and order and there is a need to relax the restriction of movement to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items”.

The curfew relaxation period in other valley districts of Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur remained unchanged from 5 am to 5 pm.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI

#Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

3
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

4
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

7
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

8
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

9
Himachal

Weatherman warns of landslips, mudflows in Himachal, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana

10
Haryana

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 sites in region, seizes incriminating data

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech

Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserves the order after hearing a...

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

One more African cheetah, Dhatri, dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Post-mortem being conducted to determine the cause of death


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Criteria fulfilled, Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as 12th team

Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons