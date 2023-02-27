Two agents held for US-Mexico border death

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 26

The Gujarat Police have arrested two agents for human trafficking, two months after an Indian national died while scaling the border in an attempt to enter the US illegally from Mexico.

A case has been registered against seven persons, one from Ahmedabad and others from Gandhinagar, a police statement said on Saturday.

“These seven persons, to extract money from Brijkumar Yadav and his family, tried to send him, his wife Puja and son Tanmay illegally to the US. They had not informed him about the risks involved in entering the US in such a manner,” it said.

The Yadavs were taken to Mumbai on November 11, 2022, flown to Istanbul, and somehow transported to Mexico, the release said.

The police launched an investigation after Yadav fell to his death while trying to enter the US by scaling the wall on the US-Mexico border, also called the “Trump wall”, on December 21, 2022.

His wife and three-year-old son suffered severe injuries in the incident. Yadav, who hailed from UP, and his family lived in Kalol, Gandhinagar.

