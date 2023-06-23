 Two arrested for involvement in CoWIN data leak : The Tribune India

Two arrested for involvement in CoWIN data leak

PTI

New Delhi, June 22

A man from Bihar was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with their involvement in the alleged data leak from CoWIN portal, officials said on Thursday.

The man is alleged to have used a Telegram app to leak the data, they said. There have been claims about a breach of data of citizens registered on the CoWIN platform, and Opposition parties have asked the government to take deterrent action.

The government has termed such reports “mischievous” while asserting that the CoWIN portal is completely safe. The matter was sent for a review by CERT-In, which said in its initial report that the backend database for the Telegram bot, which is at the centre of the alleged leak, was not directly accessing the APIs of the CoWIN database.

