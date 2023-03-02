Two Australian varsities to set up campuses in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Visiting Australian delegation led by Education Minister Jason Clare on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with the Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and participated in student engagement programmes. Australia’s Minister for Education Jason Clare is on a five-day visit to India to foster India-Australia ties in the education sector.

Both ministers attended an event at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, in the morning. Among the other distinguished guests were Australian High Commissioner to India HE Barry O’ Farrell, former international cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is Global Brand Ambassador of the University of Wollongong. Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said India and Australia were deepening ties through two-way mobility to meet 21st century aspirations.