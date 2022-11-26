Two CRPF jawans killed, 2 injured in fratricide incident in Gujarat

Porbandar, November 26
Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and two others were injured after their colleague opened fire over some issue in a village near Porbandar in Gujarat on Saturday evening, officials said.
These jawans belong to a CRPF battalion from Manipur.
They were sent here by the Election Commission ahead of the next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections, said Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer, AM Sharma. Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase.
They were staying inside a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village, about 25 km from Porbandar.
“A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening. While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured. They were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar. One of them received a bullet injury in his stomach and the other was hit on his leg,” Sharma said, adding that further investigation will be carried out by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India
Last year, China held a meeting with some South Asian countr...
Fulfilling fundamental duties should be first priority of citizens: PM Modi
'15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contributio...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police
Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...
Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court
Delhi court dismisses AAP minister’s plea seeking direction ...