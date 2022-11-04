Two dead in ambulance-truck crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad (UP), November 4
The driver and helper of an ambulance died allegedly after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck here on Friday, police said.
The overspeeding ambulance was travelling to Saharanpur from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after dropping a patient and was on the wrong side of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, leading to a collision with the truck, which was on its way to Ghaziabad, police said.
The accident took place near Rasulpur Sikrod village, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.
The ambulance was mangled and the truck turned turtle due to the impact of the collision, the SP said. Ambulance driver Vinit of Tandera village in Bijnor district and helper Rakesh Maurya died at the GTB hospital North East Delhi and Ghaziabad government hospital, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar
The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the cri...
Twitter starts laying off employees in India; fires entire marketing and communications staff
The company is reportedly laying off 3,738 people out of its...
‘I was hit by four bullets,’ says Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid
Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-polit...
Gangster-terrorist links: NIA questioning several famous Punjabi singers
Afsana Khan, Mankirt Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon have so far...
Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress announces 1st list of 43 candidates
Former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadiya fielded from ...