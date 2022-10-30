Two Delhi men swept away after rafting in Ganga in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, October 30
Two men from Delhi were swept away by the strong current of the River Ganga near Rishikesh, police said.
The two—Vansh Kaushal, a resident of Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area, and Kumar Gaurav, a resident of Chhatarpur area, got down into the Ganga after rafting at Neem Beach area and were swept away by the strong current on Saturday, the police said.
After receiving information about the incident, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation. Divers were also pressed into service but the two men could not be traced, they said.
The families of the two men have been informed about the incident, the police said.
