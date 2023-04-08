Two drown in Ganga in Rishikesh

PTI

Dehradun, April 7

Two youths, including one from Delhi, drowned in the Ganga in Rishikesh in two separate incidents on Friday, the police said. Amarjeet Singh (27) drowned while bathing at Neem beach. His companion Manoj Kumar from Uttar Pradesh was pulled to safety.

Singh was a resident of Delhi's Sarita Vihar and had come to visit Rishikesh with friends. In another incident, 25-year-old Harish Kumar Meena of Rajasthan's Jaipur drowned while rafting in the Ganga. State Disaster Response Force personnel are scouring the river for the bodies of the two youths, the police said.