Two earthquakes hit Rajasthan's Bikaner district

PTI

Jaipur, March 18

Two back-to-back earthquakes were recorded in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the Met Department said on Friday.

The first earthquake was recorded at 12.42 am near Janglu town, measuring 3.4 on Richter scale while the second earthquake was recorded in the same region near Barsingsar at 2.57 am, the department said.

There was no report of any loss due to the earthquakes.