Two FIRs against WFI chief over sexual harassment allegations

New Delhi, April 28

The Delhi Police late Friday evening registered two FIRs at the Connaught Place police station in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat & Sakshi Malik address the media during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. MANAS RANJAN BHUI

The first FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant Sections of the IPC on allegations levelled by a minor, the police said.

The second FIR was registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by other complainants under relevant IPC Sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, an officer said, adding that investigation into both the FIRs was being taken up in right earnest.

Notably, several women wrestlers, including a minor, alleged the WFI president had harassed them sexually. The wrestlers had filed a police complaint on April 21. They also alleged that they received threats after lodging the complaint.

The FIRs were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that a case would be registered on Friday.

“Nothing survives in the petition,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench, informing it about the decision of the Delhi Police to register an FIR on the complaint of the wrestlers, who have been staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar for several days demanding action against the WFI president.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the wrestlers, placed on record an affidavit in a sealed cover which voiced apprehension about the safety of a minor girl, an alleged victim of sexual assault.

“Bearing in mind the content which has been placed on record, we direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to make an assessment of the threat perception and provide adequate security to the minor girl involved,” the Bench said in its order.

The Bench is hearing a plea filed by seven women wrestlers on non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations. After Mehta’s submission, the wrestlers rejoiced “the first step towards victory”, but said they would continue their agitation.

