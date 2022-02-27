Two hardcore Maoists held in Jharkhand

Ranchi, February 26
Two hardcore Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads were arrested during the ongoing “Operation Double Bull”, a top police officer said on Saturday.
Inspector General of Police (Operations) Amol V Homkar said the slain Maoists were identified as Sudarshan Bhuiyan (alias Nand Kishor Bharti) and Balak Ganjhu.
Both were sub-zonal commanders of the CPI (Maoists), Homkar said.
Bhuiyan, who is wanted in 57 cases, was arrested from Sildalia in Palamu district, while Ganjhu, wanted in 25 cases, was arrested from Dewbar area in Latehar district on Friday.
Eleven Maoists have been arrested and one killed so far during the anti-Maoist operation that started on February 8, the top police officer said. Caches of arms and ammunition have also been recovered during the operation. —
