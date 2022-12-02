Two held for harassing Korean YouTuber

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly molesting and stalking a South Korean woman YouTuber here. PTI
SC: Spell out reason to allow GM mustard
New Delhi: As activists express concern over possible environmental contamination due to GM crops, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know from the Centre if there was any compelling reason for the environmental release of GM mustard. TNS
Plea challenges 3rd extension to ED chief
New Delhi: Two weeks after the Centre gave the third extension of tenure to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate, Congress leader Jaya Thakur on Thursday moved the SC challenging it on the ground that repeated extensions were destroying India's democratic process. TNS
Expect warmer winter, says IMD
New Delhi: The Northwest region, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western UP and Rajasthan, can expect a warmer winter due to subdued activity of western disturbances and warmer easterly winds. IMD head Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said there could be variations in the temperature on a day-to-day basis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money
4 accused have been arrested
Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles
Will be voluntary, not mandatory