Two held for harassing Korean YouTuber

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly molesting and stalking a South Korean woman YouTuber here. PTI

SC: Spell out reason to allow GM mustard

New Delhi: As activists express concern over possible environmental contamination due to GM crops, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know from the Centre if there was any compelling reason for the environmental release of GM mustard. TNS

Plea challenges 3rd extension to ED chief

New Delhi: Two weeks after the Centre gave the third extension of tenure to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate, Congress leader Jaya Thakur on Thursday moved the SC challenging it on the ground that repeated extensions were destroying India's democratic process. TNS

Expect warmer winter, says IMD

New Delhi: The Northwest region, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western UP and Rajasthan, can expect a warmer winter due to subdued activity of western disturbances and warmer easterly winds. IMD head Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said there could be variations in the temperature on a day-to-day basis.