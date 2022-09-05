Two held with heroin worth Rs 21 crore

New Delhi, September 5

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted another interstate drug cartel, and has arrested two key members who were found in the possession of 4.2 kg heroin worth Rs 21 crore.

DCP of Special Cell, Jasmeet Singh said that the arrested accused identified as Trilok Chand and Lal Chand had Madhay Pradesh links.

The official said that both had been supplying heroin in Delhi-NCR and other adjoining states for many years.

ACP Attar Singh, Inspector Sanjeev Kumar and Ranjeet Singh were working on the information regarding Madhay Pradesh-based interstate drug cartel.

"The team learnt that an interstate narcotic drug cartel was active in the states of MP, Rajasthan, UP, Punjab, Delhi-NCR. This information was further developed through human surveillance. On August 28, both the accused were held from ISBT Sarai Kale Khan following a tip-off when they came to deliver a consignment," said the official.

The accused disclosed that they were supplying heroin in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP by procuring it from MP.

Trilok is the kingpin of this narcotic cartel. Both disclosed that members of their cartel have already supplied more than 100 kgs heroin in Delhi in last two years.

"Trilok disclosed that he is expert in preparing heroin from opium. He also said that he would manage to procure opium from farmers doing lawful cultivation of opium in Mandsaur, MP," said the official.

IANS