Two houses torched in fresh violence in Manipur

Imphal, May 22
In fresh violence in Manipur, two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said.
However, no casualty was reported due to the arson.
The mob also beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody.
Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people.
Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.
Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district which had earlier been relaxed were tightened.
