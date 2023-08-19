Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Tribune News Service

Four days after seniormost military commanders of India and China met, the two sides today conducted separate border meetings at two locations in eastern Ladakh to discuss the modalities of border management.

The meetings, held at the level of Major General, were conducted at two locations — Chushul and Depsang — both designated border personnel meeting points in eastern Ladakh.

On August 13 and 14, Leh-based 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali had met with his counterpart. At today’s meeting, the officers were one rank below Lieutenant General.

Sources confirmed the meetings, saying the Major Generals have been asked to come up with a workable solution that can be implemented on the ground along the un-demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides are locked in a stand-off since April 2020.

The two meetings come ahead of next week’s expected bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, slated from August 22 to 24 in South Africa. Sources say the Major Generals of the two sides have been tasked with sorting out differences over pullback of troops from Depsang Plains areas and Charding Nullah near Demchok.

The talks have been deadlocked over the resolution of disputes at Depsang, a 972-sq km plateau where the two sides have disagreement over troops’ positions, especially at the ‘bottleneck’ on the eastern edge of Depsang.

India has been objecting to the PLA’s deliberately blocking Indian patrols on this patrolling route in Depsang. Prior to April 2020, Indian troops had been using the patrol route, but the PLA has been craftily using a clause in a 30-year-old border agreement to block these.

A joint statement issued on Tuesday after the 19th round of India-China Corps Commander-Level Meeting held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on August 13-14 had said “the two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector (nomenclature for the LAC in eastern Ladakh)”.

They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels, the statement said.

India has already suggested to China that a graded three-step process is needed to ease the stand-off. The first is disengagement of troops within close proximity to each other in grey zones along the LAC and getting back to positions as on April 2020. The next two steps — de-escalation and de-induction — would entail pulling back troops and equipment to the pre-April 2020 levels.

