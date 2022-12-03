Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s rally

PTI

Contai (WB), December 3

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a blast near the venue of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled rally in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bhupatinagar area, only 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday, a police officer said.

“The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday and two bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. A few others are injured.

“The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is under way but the impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident,” the senior police officer of Contain sub-division said, adding a forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples.