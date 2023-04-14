Two men found charred in Haryana's Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police nab two accused

PTI

Jaipur, April 14

The Rajasthan Police have arrested two accused involved in the alleged abduction and murder of two men from Bharatpur in Haryana by suspected cow vigilantes, an official said on Friday.

Nasir (25) and Junaid, alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15. Their bodies were found inside a burnt car in the Loharu area of Bhiwani in Haryana on the morning of February 16.

A police spokesperson said, “Monu Rana and Gogi have been arrested by the Rajasthan Police. They were wanted in the abduction and murder case of Junaid and Nasir.”

The Inspector General of Police (Bharatpur range) and the district Superintendent of Police will disclose further details later in the day, the spokesperson added.