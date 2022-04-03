Two 'mistakenly' shot at by Army in Arunachal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

In a case of mistaken identity, two civilians were injured after an Army patrol party fired at them in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Friday night.

The injured were identified as Nokphya Wangdan and Ramwang Wangsu. They have reportedly suffered injuries on their hands and legs and are being treated at Dibrugrah in Assam.

Both are “out of danger”. It was a case of “mistaken identity”, sources in the Army said.

Four boys were reportedly returning home late Friday evening. As visibility was poor, the Army opened fire, mistaking them for insurgents. Tirap is one of the districts of Arunachal Pradesh where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has not been revoked.