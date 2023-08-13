Two more held in connection with Jadavpur University student's death

PTI

Kolkata, August 13

Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in ragging of an 18-year-old undergraduate student who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel, police said.

Three persons have so far been held in the case a senior officer said.

A former student of the varsity, who continued staying at the main hostel, was apprehended on Friday.

“One second-year student of Economics and another of Sociology were arrested on Sunday morning,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The student of Economics is from Bankura district, while the other hails from Arambagh in Hooghly, he said.

Swapnadip Kundu, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday.

“The names of the two surfaced after night-long grilling of the arrested ex-student. Both are boarders of the same hostel and were there when the teenager allegedly fell from the second floor of the hostel building. We will question them to get names of those who are also somehow involved in the matter,” the officer told PTI.

The two students will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

An FIR has been registered after the deceased’s father lodged a complaint, alleging that a few boarders of the hostel were responsible for his son’s death.