Two more held over Jadavpur University student’s death

PTI

Kolkata, August 13

Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the ragging of a student who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel.

The police have taken cognisance of JU students’ social media posts, which suggest there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased. “He was definitely tormented. We are probing the matter,” they said.

#Social Media