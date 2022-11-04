Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

The Election Commission today announced the schedule for two-phase Gujarat Assembly polls. While voting will take place on December 1 and 5, the counting of votes is fixed for December 8 along with that in Himachal Pradesh where the single-phase election will be held on November 12.

Announcing the schedule for the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said voting for 89 seats would be held on December 1 and the remaining 93 seats would go to the polls on December 5.

While the Opposition parties, including the Congress, criticised the poll panel for allegedly delaying the Gujarat poll announcement to benefit the ruling BJP, the CEC brushed aside the claims of bias. He said the commission had to keep in mind many aspects, including weather, the last date of the term of the Assembly, and the number of days the model code of conduct should be in force.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023, and the elections have been announced 110 days in advance, Kumar said, adding, “It is a combination of multiple factors and we are well within the factors of consideration, including polls in nearby states.”

Kumar also indicated the elections could have been announced a couple of days earlier. “We had to take note of the tragedy (Morbi bridge collapse) that had befallen the state. That was also one factor for the delay,” he said. On EC’s impartiality, Kumar said a large number of Assembly elections had thrown up surprising results.

“In a large number of assembly elections, results have shown, at times, those who were critical of the commission have got surprising results. I don’t want to go into details,” he added.

