Tytler included as Cong delegate, BJP protests

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

The BJP on Monday questioned the Congress for electing Jagdish Tytler, whose name featured in the Nanavati Commission report on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, as an AICC delegate who will attend the upcoming Congress plenary at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

“This is Congress’s ‘shop of hatred’ (nafrat ki dukaan). The leader who spread maximum hatred at the height of anti-Sikh riots has been made an AICC delegate. It will not be wrong to say that such leaders form the spinal cord of the Congress,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

He said Tytler was among the Congress leaders who oversaw arrangements when Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Todo Yatra” arrived in Delhi.

“This only shows Gandhi and Tytler are two bodies, but one soul,” Bhatia said.

AICC delegates will be among 1,500 leaders who will attend the AICC plenary in Raipur between February 24 and 26.

Tytler is the second top Congress leader suspected to be involved in the 1984 riots after Sajjan Kumar, who has been convicted for life and is serving jail time.