UAE Foreign Minister here, talks with S Jaishankar today

New Delhi, November 21
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived here for talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. The visit is part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest, said a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. Sheikh Abdullah is accompanied by a senior-level delegation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE in June during which he had met UAE ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Jaishankar had subsequently visited the UAE to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the third Strategic Dialogue with his counterpart.
