Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission cautions public against fraudulent WhatsApp messages

New Delhi, July 8

Amid raging debate over the Uniform Civil Code, the Law Commission has cautioned the general public against fraudulent WhatsApp text, messages and calls being circulated on the platform regarding the UCC and clarified that it has no connection with any such texts.

"It has come to notice that certain phone numbers are rotating among the individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. It is clarified that the Law commission has no involvement in connection with these texts, calls, or messages, and disclaimers any responsibility or endorsement thereof,” the Law Commission said in a disclaimer issued on Friday.

The Law commission – which advises the Government over legal issues – emphasised that it communicated solely through its official channels, including its website and official publications and encouraged individuals to visit its official website to access any public notice issued with regard to the UCC.

"It is hereby urged that the public exercise caution in July on official sources for accurate information,” the law panel stated.

The Law Commission – which had in 2018 said that UCC was“neither necessary nor desirable at this stage" -- triggered a fresh debate on it last month by inviting views from the public at large and religious organizations on the contentious issue.

In its June 14 notice, it had said those interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of notice.

Since then thousands of individuals and organisations have submitted their suggestions to the Commission on the UCC.

