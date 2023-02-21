Uddhav group moves Supreme Court over Election Commission decision

New Delhi, February 20
The fight for the Shiv Sena poll symbol reached the Supreme Court on Monday with the Uddhav Thackeray faction moving the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allocating the “bow and arrow” symbol to it.
The Thackery faction’s petition was mentioned by senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi for urgent listing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud which refused to pass any immediate order.
Dissolve EC: Uddhav
EC should be dissolved. Elections should be held for the EC too. —Uddhav Thackeray
“The rule applies equally to all, whether left, right or centre.
Come tomorrow through the proper process,” the CJI told Singhvi. Now, the matter is expected to be mentioned for urgent listing on Tuesday.
The Election Commission had on Friday decided to recognise the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the “bow and arrow” election symbol to it. The commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the “flaming torch” poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the Assembly bypoll in the state. The poll panel said MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76% of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly poll.
