Uddhav struck unnatural alliance for power: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday attacked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “betraying Maharashtra by striking an unnatural alliance with the Congress and the NCP for power”.

Addressing a public rally in Chandrapur today, Nadda said, “For his greed for CM’s chair, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena backstabbed the people of Maharashtra and joined hands with those against whom late Balasaheb Thackeray fought his entire life.”

Seeking support for the BJP in elections, Nadda said, “For the BJP, DBT means ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ and for the so-called Maha Vikas Aghadi government, it means dealership, brokerage and transfers.”

“During the MVA government, there were three separate centres of corruption. Their Home Minister has just come out of jail, while one minister is still in prison. The nation knows how a police officer in their government was involved in exatortion in the garb of tackling terrorism,” Nadda said, accusing Uddhav of “not ordering a CBI inquiry into the lynching of sadhus in Palghar under Congress and NCP pressure”.