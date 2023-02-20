Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s decision to give the Shiv Sena symbol 'bow and arrow' to the Shinde faction.

On behalf of the Uddav faction, senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned it before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud for urgent listing.

The CJI said, "Sorry! You have to come under the mentioning list. Come tomorrow."