Udhayanidhi Stalin set to become minister

Chennai, December 12
Udhayanidhi, ruling DMK’s youth wing secretary and MLA, will be sworn in as minister on December 14 in the Cabinet headed by his father, Tamil Nadu CM and party president MK Stalin.
The 45-year-old legislator is hailed by party workers as a successful organiser and go-getter, who made the youth wing scale new heights under his leadership. The determined membership drive, mission to inculcate Dravidian ideology and ‘Dravidian model’ workshops are among some of the party initiatives under his leadership. Last month, he was retained as youth wing chief for another term.
A first-time MLA, Udhayanidhi was elected in 2021 from the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency here. He was a star campaigner in the polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...