Udhayanidhi Stalin set to become minister

PTI

Chennai, December 12

Udhayanidhi, ruling DMK’s youth wing secretary and MLA, will be sworn in as minister on December 14 in the Cabinet headed by his father, Tamil Nadu CM and party president MK Stalin.

The 45-year-old legislator is hailed by party workers as a successful organiser and go-getter, who made the youth wing scale new heights under his leadership. The determined membership drive, mission to inculcate Dravidian ideology and ‘Dravidian model’ workshops are among some of the party initiatives under his leadership. Last month, he was retained as youth wing chief for another term.

A first-time MLA, Udhayanidhi was elected in 2021 from the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency here. He was a star campaigner in the polls.