Ugandan man arrested with ingested cocaine capsules worth Rs 7.85 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, August 11
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Ugandan man, who allegedly ingested 65 capsules of cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted a Ugandan passenger suspected to be carrying drugs at airport on August 7, an official said.
On interrogation, the passenger admitted to have ingested capsules containing cocaine to smuggle it into the country, he said.
The man was produced before a magistrate and on the court's orders, he was admitted to state-run JJ Hospital, he said.
Officials on Thursday recovered 65 capsules containing 785 gm of cocaine, worth Rs 7.85 crore, from the accused's body, the official said.
The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that a probe has been launched to trace the other members of the international syndicate involved in smuggling drugs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...