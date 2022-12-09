 UGC to announce new ‘student-centric’ credit system for Four-year Under-Graduate Programme by Monday : The Tribune India

UGC to announce new ‘student-centric’ credit system for Four-year Under-Graduate Programme by Monday

As per Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes, minimum 120 credits for 3-year UG; 160 credits for 4-year UG programme

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 9

The UGC will on Monday announce a new “student-centric” credit system — the “Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUGP)”—for Four-year Under-Graduate Programme incorporating a flexible choice-based credit system, multidisciplinary approach, and multiple entry and exit options to help students pursue their career path by choosing the subject/field of their interest.

The CCFUGPprovides for holistic education by allowing students to experience courses from multiple disciplines through a 3-year or 4-year UG programme with multiple entry and exit options, flexible degree options with single major, double major, multidisciplinary/interdisciplinary education, integration with vocational courses, internship, skill & ability enhancement courses, etc.It will facilitate students to pursue their career path by choosing the subject/field of their interest, say top UGC officials.

Broadly, the framework suggests a minimum of 120 credits for a 3-year UG and 160 credits for a 4-year UG programme.

The minimum number of credits suggested for a semester is 20.

Credit requirements for the major course for 3-year UG is 60 and 4-year UG it is 80 points.

Honours students not undertaking research will do three courses for 12 credits in lieu of a research project / dissertation, according to the CCFUGP.

Students exiting the programme after securing 40 credits will be awarded UG Certificate in the relevant discipline /subject provided they secure 4 credits in work-based vocational courses offered during the summer term or internship /apprenticeship in addition to 6 credits from skill- based courses earned during first and second semester.

Students exiting the programme after securing 80 credits will be awarded UG Diploma in the relevant discipline /subject provided they secure additional 4 credits in skill based vocationalcourses offered during the first year or second year summer term.

Students who want to undertake 3-year UG programme will be awarded UG Degree in the relevant discipline /subject upon securing 120 credits, as per the new credit system.

Students who complete a 4-year UG degree with a minimum of 160 credits will be awarded UG (Honours) degree.

Students who secure 75% of marks and above in the first six semesters and wish to undertake research at the undergraduate level can choose a research stream in the fourth year. They should do a research project and will be awarded UG (Honours with Research) degree, it states.

Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a 3-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a 4-year undergraduate programme.The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to CCFUGP.

Although the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) allows students to choose from various disciplines, it lacks a multi-/interdisciplinary flavour. The CCFUGP reflects the objective of the NEP 2020, explain officials

“The National Education Policy 2020 recommends that the higher education system should enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level and also develop capabilities across a range of disciplines, including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, languages, as well as professional, technical, and vocational subjects.

“The curriculum consists of major stream courses, minor stream courses and courses from other disciplines, language courses, skill courses, and a set of courses on Environmental education, understanding India, Digital and technological solutions, Health & Wellness, Yoga education, and sports and fitness. At the end of the second semester, students can decide to continue with their chosen major or change major.The minor stream courses include vocational courses that will help the students with job-oriented skills,” they add.

