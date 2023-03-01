 UK Foreign Secretary to unveil new Tech Envoy post on India visit : The Tribune India

UK Foreign Secretary to unveil new Tech Envoy post on India visit

FCDO says new Tech Envoy will boost UK’s status as science and tech superpower

UK Foreign Secretary to unveil new Tech Envoy post on India visit

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, March 1

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will announce the first Tech Envoy to the strategically important Indo-Pacific, charged with boosting tech and economic ties with India and the wider region.

The minister will arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting and is scheduled to hold talks with his counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, to discuss progress on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap clinched in 2021 to bolster bilateral ties across defence, security, and business and trade.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said Cleverly is also set to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to conclude a free trade agreement (FTA) with India during an India-Europe business event in Delhi.

According to official UK government data, the UK-India trading relationship was worth GBP 34 billion in 2022 – growing by GBP 10 billion in one year.

“India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost our industries for the future,” said Cleverly, ahead of the visit.

“India is also an emerging global leader in technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector. That is why we will be basing our first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, to maximise the tech expertise of both countries,” he said.

The FCDO said the new Tech Envoy role will boost the UK’s status as a science and tech superpower as the envoy works with partners in the region on areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology.

The announcement is the second of its kind by the UK, after the appointment of a Tech Envoy to the US in late 2020, something the UK government says demonstrates a commitment to the Indo-Pacific and tech-diplomacy.

“India has the world’s third highest number of tech unicorns and start-ups, with 108 start-ups gaining the unicorn status of a private company valued at over USD 1 billion. This announcement illustrates the UK’s clear commitment to boosting partnerships in India and across South Asia,” FCDO said.

During a visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Wednesday, the visiting Foreign Secretary will mark the opening of the new Young Professionals Scheme, which began accepting applications this week for young British and Indian nationals to apply to live and work in each other’s countries for up to two years.

“This landmark migration scheme will enable the brightest and best in both our countries to benefit from new opportunities,”said Cleverly.

Thursday, Cleverly will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting under India’s Presidency to highlight the UK’s goal to advance global efforts on food and energy security, climate change and development.

The FCDO said the British minister will also “continue to call Russia out at the G20 and work with partners to mitigate the global impacts of Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

the war were to end today, the effects of the exacerbated food insecurity would still run into 2027,” the FCDO statement said.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

3
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

4
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

5
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

7
Punjab

Army personnel injured after being pushed from moving train for resisting snatching bid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

8
Trending

Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered

9
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

10
Delhi

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...

Ukraine-Russia conflict should not overshadow other pressing issues at G20: Foreign Secretary

Ukraine-Russia conflict should not overshadow other pressing issues at G20: Foreign Secretary

Says that beyond the desire that the G20 should focus on all...

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

The saffron party had on Tuesday termed the resignation of M...

LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark

LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark

Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Panel formed to probe anomalies in printing Sikh religious literature

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

Delhi CM Kejriwal steps in to improve road safety

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

VB’s lookout circular against ex-MLA

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university