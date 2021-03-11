UK PM Johnson says India's position on Russia is not going to change

New Delhi, April 22
India's position on Russia is not going to change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday following a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
"The position on Russia that the Indians have historically is well known. They are not going to change that, of course, that's true," Johnson said during a news conference.
"But they can see what is going on and there is an increasing appetite to do more with the UK." Reuters
