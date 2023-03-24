UK Secy promises 'robust' security for Indian Mission

New Delhi, March 23
To arrest the downslide in ties with India following the easy intrusion of a Khalistani mob in the Indian High Commission in London, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has sought to repair the damage by assuring better security in a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami.
As opposed to the violent disorder on earlier occasions, the London Police also kept demonstrators at a safe distance from the Indian High Commission on Wednesday evening unlike on at least three previous occasions, including the latest incident where windows were smashed and the Tricolour sought to be brought down.
In the US, the demonstration before the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Wednesday was in stark contrast to the mayhem that had happened earlier.
