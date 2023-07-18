UK to crack down on teaching shops; Indians likely to benefit

New Delhi, July 17
Not all education courses in the UK lead to better prospects and the UK Government plans to crack down on teaching shops that do not deliver the goods in terms of decent final results. Though the purpose is to give value for money to British students, the crackdown will help prospective students from India to know which courses they should avoid.
Cap on maximum fee
The UK Government will also reduce the maximum fee that universities can charge for classroom-based foundation year courses to £5,760 — down from £9,250 currently.
The UK Government on Monday said the Office for Students will be asked to limit the number of students universities can admit in courses that are failing to deliver good results.
“Too many young people are being sold a false dream and end up doing a poor-quality course at the taxpayers’ expense that doesn’t offer the prospect of a decent job at the end of it. That is why we are taking action to crack down on rip-off university courses, while boosting skills training and apprenticeships provision,” said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a tweet.
False dreams
Rishi Sunak, UK PM
Students and taxpayers will be better protected against rip-off degree courses that have high drop-out rates, don’t lead to good jobs and leave young people with poor pay and high debts, he added.The UK has some of the world’s leading universities, but some courses leave students saddled with debt, low earnings and faced with poor job prospects.
Figures from the Office for Students show that nearly three in 10 graduates fail to progress into highly skilled jobs or further study 15 months after graduating. The Institute for Fiscal Studies also estimates that one in five graduates would be better off financially if they hadn’t gone to university.
