Uttarakhand conversions: Missionary group members, 5 villagers booked

PTI

Uttarkashi, December 25

Cases have been registered against people associated with a missionary organisation, Asha Aur Jivan Kendra, as well as five villagers in connection with a clash that broke out in Uttarkashi district’s Devdhung village on Friday over alleged unlawful conversions.

Villagers clashed with organisers of an event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district on Friday, accusing them of unlawful conversion.

Purola SHO Komal Singh Rawat said FIRs had been registered against people associated with the organisation under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Five villagers have been booked for rioting under Section 147 of the IPC and 153(a), 323 and 504, Rawat said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said today that the government had brought the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act to deal sternly with people who indulge in forcible conversions. Strong action would be taken in the case, he told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

“Villagers have complained of collective conversions at a programme in the area. We have information that there was also a minor clash between the villagers and the organisers of the programme. The matter is being investigated,” he said.