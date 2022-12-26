Uttarakhand conversions: Missionary group members, 5 villagers booked

Uttarkashi, December 25
Cases have been registered against people associated with a missionary organisation, Asha Aur Jivan Kendra, as well as five villagers in connection with a clash that broke out in Uttarkashi district’s Devdhung village on Friday over alleged unlawful conversions.
Villagers clashed with organisers of an event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district on Friday, accusing them of unlawful conversion.
Purola SHO Komal Singh Rawat said FIRs had been registered against people associated with the organisation under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).
Five villagers have been booked for rioting under Section 147 of the IPC and 153(a), 323 and 504, Rawat said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said today that the government had brought the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act to deal sternly with people who indulge in forcible conversions. Strong action would be taken in the case, he told reporters on the sidelines of a function.
“Villagers have complained of collective conversions at a programme in the area. We have information that there was also a minor clash between the villagers and the organisers of the programme. The matter is being investigated,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...