Ukraine conflict, Pakistan instability to feature in Military Literature Festival

Punjab Governor to open 6th edition on December 3

Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd), Chairman of the Military Literature Festival Association, in Chandigarh. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Panel discussions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China and the emerging world order and the instability in Pakistan and its impact on India would be the key features of the sixth edition of the Military Literature Festival scheduled to be held in Chandigarh on December 3 and 4.

Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd), Chairman, Military Literature Festival Association, said relevance of ethos of soldiering in India, relevance of aircraft carriers in power projection, Bhagat Singh’s ideology and aspects of Indian military history would be other subjects of discussion.

The festival, being held in the physical mode after a two-year hiatus, will be inaugurated by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over the closing ceremony.

A ‘bravehearts ride’ featuring over 600 motorcyclists will be staged through the tricity to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict on its 60th anniversary. Book releases, military equipment display and martial dances would be other features of the festival. Being organised in association with the Punjab Government and the Western Command headquarters, the purpose of the event is to promote military literature, highlight the country’s martial heritage and generate public awareness on contemporary security issues.

