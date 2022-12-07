Ukraine critical of India buying oil from Russia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Criticising EAM S Jaishankar for his statement that India imports a fraction of Russian oil compared to what the Europeans import, his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba said the opportunity for India comes from the fact that Ukrainians are suffering from Russian aggression.

“It is not enough to point fingers at the EU and say, ‘Oh, they are doing the same thing’, because the core reason for India’s opportunity to buy more cheap oil and to solve its economic problems is not the fact that Europeans are buying Russian oil. It’s the fact that Ukrainians are suffering from the Russian war and dying because of it,” he said.

“They are living in houses without heating, hot water and power. This fact we hope should be appreciated by those buying Russian oil,” he said in an interview to a news channel.