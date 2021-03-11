Ukraine, Indian Ocean on agenda, PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris late Wednesday to discuss an end to the hostilities in Ukraine as well as cooperation in the Indian Ocean where France has the best spread of naval assets after the US. PM Modi arrived in Paris from Denmark on the final leg of his three-nation Europe tour.

“France is one of India’s strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas,” tweeted PM Modi just before he headed for the Elysee Palace, where he was received by Macron with a hug. “Coming so soon after the French presidential election, this visit holds special significance. France deeply appreciates this mark of trust and friendship,” tweeted the French President before he headed for talks with PM Modi.

As was the case at the Nordic summit and PM Modi’s bilaterals with half-dozen European heads of government, the challenges and opportunities from the Ukraine conflict topped the dialogue agenda. France is looking to replace Russia as the primary supplier of military hardware to India.

In a statement before leaving for Europe, PM Modi had said, “My visit just 10 days after the election result will not only allow me to convey my congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France partnership.”

