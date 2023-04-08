Ukraine Minister on 4-day India visit from Sunday

New Delhi, April 8
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova will be on an official visit to India for four days from Sunday.
During the visit, Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), MEA, where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest, said an official news release.
Dzhaparova will also call on Minister of State for External Affair Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri.
"India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests," added the MEA release.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation
Recently, 14 parties led by Congress filed a petition in ape...
Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police
Union Minister is on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir
To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer
Move to help save 300-350 MW of electricity; CM Bhagwant Man...
Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar
On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...
Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab
Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...