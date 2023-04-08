Ukraine Minister on 4-day India visit from Sunday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova will be on an official visit to India for four days from Sunday.

During the visit, Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), MEA, where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest, said an official news release.

Dzhaparova will also call on Minister of State for External Affair Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri.

"India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests," added the MEA release.