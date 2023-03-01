Ukraine-Russia conflict should not overshadow other pressing issues at G20: Foreign Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

India is keen that all G20 priorities and not just the Ukraine-Russia conflict should be discussed at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting (G20 FMM) that will formally begin here on Wednesday.

“We are very clear that the Ministerial should focus on all the priorities that are currently relevant in the global context,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

“Given the nature and the developing situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, that would be an important point of discussion. I have already listed out two major elements of the agenda of FMM. Clearly the meeting will also focus on the ongoing situation,” said Kwatra when asked about the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The impact of the conflict on economic challenges such as food and energy, the development template, new and emerging threats and reform of multilateralism…each is a very significant and substantial issue which is very important for the Global South. Each will receive its due focus,” he said.

However, Kwatra said beyond the desire that the G20 should focus on all issues, especially those of interest to the Global South, it will “not be correct to prejudge the outcome”.

“What is the understanding they develop not just on the Russia-Ukraine conflict but the impact of that conflict, particularly economic…that are equally important to focus on along with the conflict. It will not be correct to prejudge the outcome. We should let the plenipotentiaries decide,” observed the Foreign Secretary.

Kwatra described the G20 meet as the largest gathering of Foreign Ministers by any G20 Presidency. Besides the 20 Foreign Ministers (barring Japan which has an MoS) and nine from guest countries invited by India, there are representatives from 13 international organisations as well.

On Thursday, External Affairs S Jaishankar will chair two sessions. The first will focus on multilateralism, food and energy questions and templates of development cooperation. The second will be on new and emerging trends, challenges of countering terrorism, counter-narcotics and global skill mapping.