Ukraine war: India took side of its people, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

Most countries want the Russia-Ukraine war to end, prices to drop and sanctions to be lifted, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

The Indian Government, he said, took the side of its people as “it was important to see our benefit”, while adding that India was not alone to wish for a concrete and diplomatic solution to the situation.

“The government took the side of its people. We had to see our benefit. And some countries had to come forward first. We are not alone who want a diplomatic solution to the situation as soon as possible,” he observed at a media conclave.

Referring to the trinity of wishes — war to end, prices to drop and sanctions to be lifted — Jaishankar said, “The world wants that, and I think India and PM Modi have become the voice of the world and developing countries. Someone has to become the voice of the developing countries.”

On visas, he raised the issue with counterparts from the US, UK and Germany. “It is absolutely true and I have come to know that there is a lot of worry among the public, especially for those relatives whose family members are staying in a foreign land or for students who want to go to different countries for an emergency. And the visa issue is increasing in Western countries.”