Ultimatum ends today; won't budge, says Sachin Pilot

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Days after the Congress leadership projected that the tussle in its Rajasthan unit was on hold, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday made it clear that he would not budge on his demands from the Gehlot government.

On a visit to his Tonk Assembly segment, the dissident Congress leader indicated that it was the last day before what was being seen as an ultimatum to Gehlot ended. "So, let us see what happens tomorrow," he told reporters.

Earlier, the Congress leadership tried to resolve the differences between the two leaders and even announced that they had agreed to work unitedly. “The issues that I had raised, particularly corruption... vast corruption and loot in the previous BJP rule... action will have to be taken. As far as getting justice for the youth is concerned, I think there is no possibility of any compromise on it," Pilot said, referring to the exams for government jobs being cancelled after alleged paper leaks.