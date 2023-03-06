Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

ANI
Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 6
In a major development in the Umesh Pal murder case, an accused, Vijay Chowdhary, alias Usman, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.
The encounter took place at Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj.
Taking on Twitter about the incident, UP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Didn't we say that we will destroy them (mafia nexus)!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today."
Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also said, "Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up."
Further details are awaited in the case.
