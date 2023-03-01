Umesh Pal murder: Yogi govt begins ‘bulldozer action’ against aides of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 1

Six days after the sensational murder of Umesh Pal (a ‘witness’ in the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal in broad daylight in Prayagraj), the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh today initiated “bulldozer action” against alleged aides of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed, a former MP from the state.

The demolition of the properties was conducted in the presence of Prayagraj police and Rapid Action Force, according to reports. On Monday, the UP Police also gunned down one of the accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, a “friend” of Raju Pal.

Sandeep Nishad, one of the two constables providing security to Umesh, was also killed in the incident.

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, brother Ashraf and sons Ahzam and Aban are being questioned in connection with the murder.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother are also the accused in the murder of Raju Pal.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday witnessed noisy scenes as Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav cornered the Adityanath government over law and order situation in the state, in turn drawing sharp response from the Chief Minister who reminded the Samajwadi Party chief of his connections with Atiq, a former SP member.

Meanwhile, Atiq has been booked with his wife, brother and two sons for the killing of Umesh Pal, who many claim is a witness in the murder of Raju Pal. However, according to some other reports, Umesh Pal was “not a witness and was pursuing the case as a friend of victim Raju Pal.”

According to Jaya Pal, her husband was in the process of deposing in the murder of Raju Pal as the Allahabad High Court recently ordered that the case be disposed of in two months.

Who is Atiq Ahmed?

Atiq Ahmed, who has held several elected posts in the past, is currently in the Ahmedabad jail for alleged murder of Raju Pal. He has also contested elections while being lodged in jail. Earlier with the Samajwadi Party (SP), he is now with the Apna Dal.

Currently, Atiq and his brother Ashraf are lodged in Ahmadabad and Bareilly jails, respectively, on the charge of killing Raju.

Atiq’s sons Umar Ahmad and Ali Ahmad are in Lucknow and Allahabad’s Naini jails in different cases of attempt to murder and extortion, according to reports.

Umesh Pal had joined the BJP, according to reports.

A known history-sheeter, Atiq was elected as member of the legislative assembly from the Allahabad West seat for five consecutive terms.

In 2004, he contested for the Lok Sabha from Phulpur on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

After he shifted to Lok Sabha, the seat vacated by him was contested by brother Ashraf.However, BSP’s Raju Pal defeated Ashraf in what was considered as a big loss of face for theAhmed family as the seat had fallen vacant after Atiq won the Lok Sabha seat.

Raju was killed in January 2005 in what was seen as retaliation for the loss.

Atiq was allowed to contest in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections since he was yet to be convicted in any case. Since he wasexpelled by the Samajwadi Party and BSP supremo Mayawati too refused him a ticket, he contested as Apna Dal candidate but lost.In 2012 Assembly elections he contested as the Apna Dal candidate from Allahabad (West) and again lost. For 2014 Lok Sabha elections he was back in the Samajwadi Party and fought from Shrawasti.

Mafia and politics

Most political parties in Uttar Pradesh have 'bahubalis', dons and gangsters on their rolls, a fact that most of them also deny vehemently.

While Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern over “lawlessness and anarchy” in the state, Adityanath, who promised to "decimate the mafia in UP", said Atiq became the SP MP after he committed the crime, the murder of Raju Pal.

The incident and actions hereafter are expected to resonate all the way to the general elections in 2024. Uttar Pradesh sends as many as 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and winning most of them iscritical for all political parties.

