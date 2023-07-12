UN: 415 mn lifted out of poverty in India in 15 years

PTI

United Nations, July 11

A total of 415 million people moved out of poverty in India within just 15 years from 2005/2006 to 2019/2021, the UN said on Tuesday, highlighting the remarkable achievement by the world’s most populous nation.

The latest update of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) was released by the United Nations Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative at the University of Oxford.

It said 25 countries, including India, successfully halved their global MPI values within 15 years, showing that rapid progress is attainable.

These countries include Cambodia, China, Congo, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Serbia and Vietnam. In April, India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, according to UN data. “Notably, India saw a remarkable reduction in poverty, with 415 million people exiting poverty within a span of just 15 years (2005/6–19/21),” the report said.

The report demonstrates that poverty reduction is achievable. However, the lack of comprehensive data during the period of the Covid pandemic poses challenges in assessing immediate prospects, it said. The report noted that deprivation in all indicators declined in India, and “the poorest states and groups, including children and people in disadvantaged caste groups, had the fastest absolute progress.”